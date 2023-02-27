Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz’, says PM Modi

PTI

Shivamogga (Karnataka), February 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India’s aviation market is growing rapidly.

Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, Modi said, “Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz’ (aircraft). I'm seeing it happening.”

He said that in the coming days India would need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far away.

The inauguration of the airport coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and four-time chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who hails from Shivamogga district.

This is Modi's fifth visit this year to the state, where Assembly elections are due by May.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said.

#karnataka #narendra modi