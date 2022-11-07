Proceedings of CJI UU Lalit’s last working day to be live-streamed

New Delhi, November 6
The Supreme Court will live-stream the proceedings of Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit-led ‘Ceremonial Bench’ on his last working day on Monday.
CJI Lalit will demit office on November 8, a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
The ‘Ceremonial Bench’ – which also includes Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi – will assemble at 2 pm. Justice Chandrachud will succeed Justice Lalit as the 50th CJI on November 9.
“Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Chief Justice’s Court, i.e., Ceremonial Bench on November 7 shall be live-streamed on the website of the Supreme Court of India,” the top court’s Registry said.
As per the convention followed by the Supreme Court, the outgoing CJI shares the Bench with his successor and members of the Bar and senior law officers of the government bid him farewell. Subsequently, the Supreme Court Bar Association give a warm send-off.
For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court had on August 26 live-streamed proceedings of the ‘Ceremonial Bench’ of then CJI NV Ramana on his last working day in the top court.
On September 27, it started live-streaming proceedings of Constitution Benches through its webcast channel and YouTube which was watched by more than eight lakh people.
On November 3, the Supreme Court said it was working to set up a national platform to institutionalise live-streaming of court proceedings, which could be used by high courts as well.
‘Ceremonial Bench’
- Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will demit office on November 8, a holiday on account of Gurpurb
- He will lead a ‘Ceremonial Bench’ on his last working day on Monday
