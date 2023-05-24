Rahul Gandhi hitches ride on truck, hears out drivers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

People travelling on the GT Road from Delhi to Ambala were in for a surprise last night when they spotted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a truck.

He was travelling to Shimla to be with his mother, who is visiting the Himachal Pradesh capital. On the way, he met truck drivers at a dhaba in Sonepat, Haryana, and decided to hitch a ride to Ambala. He spoke to the truck drivers about their work and hardships, party sources said.

The Congress’ official Twitter handle posted a video of Rahul in the truck. “According to media reports, about 90 lakh drivers ply on Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji listened to their ‘mann ki baat’,” the party said, taking a dig at the monthly radio address by PM Narendra Modi. Earlier this month, Rahul was seen hopping on to a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus and interacting with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka.