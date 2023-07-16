 Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court for stay on conviction in slander case : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court for stay on conviction in slander case

Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court for stay on conviction in slander case

Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court for stay on conviction in slander case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court order dismissing his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court order dismissing his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Denied relief by HC

Gujarat HC had on July 7 said there was no reasonable ground to stay the conviction and the magisterial court’s order was “just, proper and legal”.

Rahul’s petition is likely to be taken up for hearing early next week. Following a Surat court’s March 23 verdict convicting him in the defamation case and giving him two-year imprisonment, Rahul, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as an MP under the Representation of the People Act. A stay on his conviction would pave the way for his reinstatement as an MP.

Noting that Rahul was already facing 10 criminal cases across India, Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court had on July 7 said there was no reasonable ground to stay the conviction and the magisterial court’s order was “just, proper and legal”. However, even after rejection of his plea for stay of conviction by the sessions court, Rahul would not go to jail as his sentence remains suspended.

The HC had noted that Rahul, while addressing a poll rally where he made the controversial remark, took Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name in his speech to “add sensation” and with an intention to “affect the result” of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The HC, however, had requested the District Judge concerned to decide Rahul’s criminal appeal “on its own merits and in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible.”

BJP MLA and former minister in the Gujarat Government, Purnesh Modi, filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul over his “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced two-year jail term to Rahul after convicting him under sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) of the IPC. Rahul challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat, which remains pending, along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. While granting him bail, the sessions court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction, following which he had moved the HC.

Noting that 10 criminal cases are pending against the applicant, the HC said, “After this complaint, another complaint was filed in a court in Pune by the grandson of Veer Savarkar for Rahul’s defamatory utterance against Veer Savarkar at Cambridge. Another complaint against him was filed in the court of Lucknow.”

Justice Prachchhak said “representatives of people should be men of clear antecedent” and noted a stay on conviction was not a rule, but an exception, resorted only in rare cases. Referring to the cases Rahul was facing, the HC further observed that “it is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics”.

#Congress #Gujarat #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

7
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

8
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found