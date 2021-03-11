Rajnath Singh showed operational capability of Navy’s P8I plane

New Delhi, May 18
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, undertook a sortie on the Indian Navy P8I plane that is used for long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.
The Navy demonstrated how long range surveillance, electronic warfare and imagery intelligence work. The anti-submarine missions and search and rescue capabilities are used on this state-of-the-art plane that carried specialised sensors.
The of P8I aircraft were first inducted in 2013 and have significantly enhanced Indian Navy’s persistent surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
The flight crew for this sortie comprised of two pilots and seven Naval air operations officers including three women officers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons
Sends his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind
With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon
India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...
12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi
PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch
'The fire was brought under control but this morning it star...
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...