Rajnath Singh showed operational capability of Navy’s P8I plane

New Delhi, May 18

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, undertook a sortie on the Indian Navy P8I plane that is used for long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

The Navy demonstrated how long range surveillance, electronic warfare and imagery intelligence work. The anti-submarine missions and search and rescue capabilities are used on this state-of-the-art plane that carried specialised sensors.

The of P8I aircraft were first inducted in 2013 and have significantly enhanced Indian Navy’s persistent surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The flight crew for this sortie comprised of two pilots and seven Naval air operations officers including three women officers.