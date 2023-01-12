Relations with Pakistan or China not expected to normalise in near future, say experts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Discussing multiple challenges for India from China and Pakistan, experts have pointed out that relations with either are not expected to normalise in the near future.

Delhi Forum for Strategic Studies organised a discussion on ‘2023: Security Challenges Confronting India’. The discussion revolved around the two neighbours of India and the lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tilak Devasher, who retired as Special Secretary at the Research and Analysis Wing and is now a member of the National Security Advisory Board, said, “For India, relations with Pakistan are not a priority, India is looking at Indo-Pacific. Relations with the neighbour will be in limbo till political and financial situation stabilises there.”

“In the last 70 years we have tried to live as normal neighbours. Pakistan does not behave as a normal state, ‘anti-India’ is what defines its identity,” Devasher said.

The founding head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, Lt Gen Kamal Davar (retd), mentioning China, said, “Why do we have to even talk about differing perceptions of the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh? The Chinese are in occupation of their November 20, 1962 claim-line and are now salami slicing in the buffer zone. We need to carry out mirrored actions against them.”

Maj Gen BK Sharma (retd), who heads the United Services Institution, made an assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war saying wars would be long. “In India we have been talking about short intense wars. We are in a state of war with China and have been in a state of war with Pakistan for decades. The Russia-Ukraine war has shown how inexpensive drones hit valuable targets or cruise missiles brought down a warship.”

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) mentioned strategic communication as a vital tool saying, “We need research and academic back-up to run social media handles.”

India, he said, needs a think-tank where diplomats, retired soldiers, Indian Police Service and mass communication specialists decide on the context of communication.

Former ambassador Suresh Goel said, “Relationship between India and China is going to remain adversarial and this is not due to the territorial dispute; it’s due to China’s ambitions.

