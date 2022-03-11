Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Praising voters for endorsing the BJP’s “double engine, pro-poor governance” model in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and crediting its cadres for the “historic” wins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the 2022 Assembly verdict from Uttar Pradesh had “decided the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll”.

“When we formed the government in 2019 (at the Centre), political ‘experts’ had said it was because of the 2017 victory (in Uttar Pradesh). Same ‘experts’ will also say this for 2024… that 2022 has decided the fate of 2024 (Lok Sabha poll),” PM Modi said, addressing exuberant cadres after day-long celebrations at the BJP headquarters.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a similar celebratory event in Lucknow where he thanked people and credited PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and others for his victory in the key state.

PM Modi thanked voters, especially women, youth and first-timers, for giving a “verdict in favour of India’s bright future” and going beyond “caste and dynasty politics”. He called casteism a major cause of worry for the country’s future. Uttar Pradesh had given several prime ministers but it was the first time the people of the state had returned a chief minister consecutively, he said. “This is the first time that a government has returned to power in UP. Also, the BJP’s vote share increased in all four states. In Goa, we are forming the next government despite being in power for 10 years, increasing our seats, likewise in Manipur.

“From a hill state in the north to a beach state in the west to a state in the northeast to a major state along the Ganga, the BJP has received blessings from all corners of the country,” he said, ahead of his visit to the next poll-bound state Gujarat tomorrow.

The PM said challenges faced by these states were different and so were their development goals, but what connected them were people’s belief in BJP’s policies.

While praising party cadres in Punjab for holding the BJP flag high despite “adverse conditions”, PM Modi said the party would “emerge as a major force to reckon with”. “Our Punjab workers have made the party and our flag proud with their work in Punjab despite difficult circumstances,” he said.

BJP vote share up in 4 states

The BJP has increased its vote share in four of the five states that went to the polls in February-March, including a marginal rise in Punjab, where it managed to win just two seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party’s vote share went up to 41.8 per cent as against 39.67 per cent in the 2017 Assembly elections.

‘NOTA’ eclipses many parties

The ‘NOTA’ option garnered more votes than those polled in favour of some prominent political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission website, the vote share of NOTA (none of the above) in the state stood at 0.69 per cent, eclipsing the vote share of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM (0.43%), AAP (0.35%) and JD-U (0.11%).

