Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab cadre braved ‘adversity’

Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP president JP Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Praising voters for endorsing the BJP’s “double engine, pro-poor governance” model in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and crediting its cadres for the “historic” wins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the 2022 Assembly verdict from Uttar Pradesh had “decided the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll”.

“When we formed the government in 2019 (at the Centre), political ‘experts’ had said it was because of the 2017 victory (in Uttar Pradesh). Same ‘experts’ will also say this for 2024… that 2022 has decided the fate of 2024 (Lok Sabha poll),” PM Modi said, addressing exuberant cadres after day-long celebrations at the BJP headquarters.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a similar celebratory event in Lucknow where he thanked people and credited PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and others for his victory in the key state.

PM Modi thanked voters, especially women, youth and first-timers, for giving a “verdict in favour of India’s bright future” and going beyond “caste and dynasty politics”. He called casteism a major cause of worry for the country’s future. Uttar Pradesh had given several prime ministers but it was the first time the people of the state had returned a chief minister consecutively, he said. “This is the first time that a government has returned to power in UP. Also, the BJP’s vote share increased in all four states. In Goa, we are forming the next government despite being in power for 10 years, increasing our seats, likewise in Manipur.

“From a hill state in the north to a beach state in the west to a state in the northeast to a major state along the Ganga, the BJP has received blessings from all corners of the country,” he said, ahead of his visit to the next poll-bound state Gujarat tomorrow.

The PM said challenges faced by these states were different and so were their development goals, but what connected them were people’s belief in BJP’s policies.

While praising party cadres in Punjab for holding the BJP flag high despite “adverse conditions”, PM Modi said the party would “emerge as a major force to reckon with”. “Our Punjab workers have made the party and our flag proud with their work in Punjab despite difficult circumstances,” he said.

BJP vote share up in 4 states

The BJP has increased its vote share in four of the five states that went to the polls in February-March, including a marginal rise in Punjab, where it managed to win just two seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party’s vote share went up to 41.8 per cent as against 39.67 per cent in the 2017 Assembly elections.

‘NOTA’ eclipses many parties

The ‘NOTA’ option garnered more votes than those polled in favour of some prominent political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission website, the vote share of NOTA (none of the above) in the state stood at 0.69 per cent, eclipsing the vote share of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM (0.43%), AAP (0.35%) and JD-U (0.11%).

#assembly poll 2022 #narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

2
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

3
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

4
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

5
Punjab Election tribune interview

It's victory of the people, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

7
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

9
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

10
Punjab

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa; party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Assembly polls: BJP wins Manipur, CM yet to be decided

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh election results 2022: Saffron reigns in UP as BJP scores thumping win, SP at distant second

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Inquilab

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

‘Change will be visible in a month in Punjab’ says Bhagwant Mann

Change will be visible in a month in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Cong, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Three of four bureaucrats emerge surprise winners

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in city too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

9/23: Ruling party fails to make much impact in Dalit-dominated region

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

DSP, three others booked for trespassing

Wave of happiness in dist as AAP registers historic win

Five fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Capt loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in dist

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala dist