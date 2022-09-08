Rs 103 crore for road safety ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

New Delhi, September 7
Eye on Himachal poll, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said Rs 103.19 crore had been approved for strengthening road safety measures on NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh. The funds would be spent for strengthening retaining walls, breast walls, three beam crash barriers, roadside drains and footpaths, Gadkari tweeted.
In another tweet, Gadkari said Rs 685.51 crore had been allocated for the development of the NH-321G of Agra.
The Union Minister said India aimed to halve road accidents and related deaths by the end of 2024 and that the government hoped to finalise a draft for mandatory six airbags in all cars this year.
