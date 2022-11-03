Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

Pakistan and Russia have been embroiled in a war of words ever since Senator Igor Morozov, a member of the Russian Federation Council’s defence committee, claimed Ukrainian experts had travelled to Pakistan and met a delegation to discuss nuclear weapons technology.

Pakistan has sought an explanation from Russia and said the statement was “without any rationale and is entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

Charge amid ‘dirty bomb’ talk Allegation of ‘help’ comes after Russia accused Ukraine of making ‘dirty bomb’ to escalate conflict

Pakistan also accused of supplying artillery shells to Ukraine

Observers claim UK purchasing Pakistani shells for use by Ukraine

Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa recently travelled to the UK

“We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement. We are seeking clarification from Moscow,” said the Pakistan Foreign Office. The allegation comes after Russia alleged Ukraine was making “dirty bombs” to escalate the conflict. Pakistan has also been accused of supplying artillery shells to Ukraine. Shortly after Pakistani army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa travelled to the UK, flight tracking websites reported that the UK had conducted 12 C-17 sorties between Pakistan’s Chaklala air base and Romania.

This was interpreted as the UK purchasing Pakistani shells for use by Ukraine against Russia. At the same time, Pakistan wants to buy gas and wheat from Russia. Its government has formally approved a plan to buy 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia.

