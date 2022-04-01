Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today

New Delhi, March 31

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived here on a two-day visit, will meet PM Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Lavrov is here to discuss rupee-rouble arrangement for defence and commercial trade as well as offer crude oil on heavily discounted rates.

“We are living through a serious stage in the history of international ties. The outcome of this stage will substantially clarify the international situation. We will move towards a multipolar, equitable and democratic world order with China and like-minded nations,” said Lavrov in China before departing for India.

Lavrov arrived shortly after US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh wrapped up his meetings offering alternative supplies of crude, fertilisers and defence spares, if India took a stronger stance against Russia. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who left after spending less than 24 hours here, highlighted the need for like-minded nations to work together. Truss pointed out that “it is very significant that sanctions are applied on Russia”. Truss was in Delhi “as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine”, said a UK statement.

Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland was also here a fortnight ago on the same mission while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Jaishankar on Wednesday night.

Countries caught in the middle of the clash, such as China, Israel and Germany, are also consulting with India. — TNS

