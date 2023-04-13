Separatists misusing asylum status, UK told

New Delhi, April 12
The government today raised concerns over the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistan elements in aiding and abetting terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK, officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
The issue was raised during the fifth round of India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue forum here during which the Indian side was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation by Permanent Secretary (Home Office) Sir Matthew Rycroft.
“India has requested the UK for increased monitoring of pro-Khalistan extremists,” said a senior MHA official, adding that concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission were also emphasised. Both sides identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security, global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration and extradition.
