Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance

New Delhi, July 19

Setting the stage for a stormy monsoon session of Parliament over Manipur violence and the Delhi ordinance, both the Opposition and ruling groupings today hardened their respective positions on the issues.

31 Bills listed by the govt for passage in the session 34 parties and 44 leaders attend all-party meeting 17 sittings in session from July 20 till August 11

While opposition parties insisted on a discussion on the “deteriorating situation” in the north-eastern state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to it, the NDA leaders said they had no objection to the issue being taken up but nobody should dictate who should reply to the debate.

Prominent Bills The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill (to replace ordinance)

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill

National Dental Commission Bill

Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill

J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill

The Opposition, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, also stuck to their demand for repealing the Delhi services ordinance, bracing to corner the government during the session, which will begin tomorrow and conclude on August 11. Incidentally, the session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Debate on ED raids Opposition MPs will seek a discussion on issues related to Karnataka food security

Expected to raise Enforcement Directorate action against Tamil Nadu ministers

Also likely to take up price rise, train accident at Balasore and challenges on the border

Talking to reporters after the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi made it clear that the Union Home Ministry was the nodal ministry for the Manipur issue.

“All parties have been demanding a discussion on Manipur. The government is ready for a discussion on Manipur whenever the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker decide a date and time,” Joshi said after the meeting, which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

When asked about the Opposition demand for a statement by the PM, Joshi said since the government had agreed to have a discussion, raising such issues was like putting a caveat for creating disruption in Parliament.

According to sources, Joshi had earlier too at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had asserted that the government was willing to discuss the violence in Manipur.

However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition’s demand for discussion on Manipur issue was “non-negotiable” and the PM must reply to the debate.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, and over 160 persons have been killed till now.

Ramesh also said, his party would oppose the Bill that would be brought in to replace the Delhi ordinance.

Opposition members have also been pressing for the withdrawal of the Delhi ordinance, discussion on issues related to Karnataka food security, the ED action against Tamil Nadu ministers, price rise, train accident at Balasore and challenges on the border.

“We want to bring an adjournment motion (for discussion) tomorrow (Thursday) as the situation in Manipur is deteriorating,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

“We do not understand the silence of the PM on the Manipur issue. At least he could have issued an appeal for peace,” Pramod Tewari, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters after the meeting.

Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA will meet tomorrow morning to chalk out a joint strategy for the monsoon session, as ruling NDA’s floor leaders held a meeting this evening.

