Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons

New Delhi, June 2
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for covid-19, ahead of the June 8 Enforcement Directorate summons in the National Herald money-laundering case.
Gandhi, 75, developed covid symptoms on Wednesday and has isolated on medical advice, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.
Surjewala said Sonia would attend the June 8 summons and would hopefully be better in about four days.
It’s unclear as to how Sonia will answer the ED summons after six days when the government-mandated Covid isolation is for seven days.
Surjewala tweeted, “Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has been meeting leaders & activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid +ve. Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive.
“As per medical advice, Congress President has isolated herself.
“As a large number of Congressmen & women & well wishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes.”
He said the Congress president would appear before the ED on June 8.
“We, at the Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments,” Surjewala said.
