Special status for all backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish Kumar

Patna, September 15
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to “all the backward states” if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.
The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.
“If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done,” said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 men arrested for rape, murder of 2 Dalit sisters in UP
The two were found hanging from a tree
Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive
AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, in a video mess...
No election for AICC delegates who vote to elect CWC; incoming Congress chief to nominate these delegates
With the incoming Congress chief authorised to nominate AICC...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...