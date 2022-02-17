Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

New Delhi, February 17
The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, which grants 75 per cent reservation to Haryana domiciles in private sector jobs.
The top court, however, protected all existing employees and made it clear that the law will be applicable prospectively.
It ordered that no coercive steps would be taken against existing employees. It also asked the High Court to decide the matter within a month; hearing to be considered without adjournments. The top court said the High Court didn't give sufficient reasons for its decision to stay the law.
