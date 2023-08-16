 Test for govt jobs in 15 languages so that youth don’t miss opportunity: Union Minister Jitendra Singh : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Test for govt jobs in 15 languages so that youth don’t miss opportunity: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Test for govt jobs in 15 languages so that youth don’t miss opportunity: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Said plans are afoot to allow written tests in all 22 scheduled languages

Test for govt jobs in 15 languages so that youth don’t miss opportunity: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 16

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Centre has recently decided to hold government job recruitment test, conducted by the SSC, in 15 languages so that the youth of the country do not miss any opportunity.

This historic decision will give impetus to participation of local youth and encourage regional languages, he said, addressing the 14th Hindi Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"It has been recently decided to conduct the government job test in 15 Indian languages so that the language barrier does not let any youth of the country miss the job opportunity," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani, he said, referring to the recruitment test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

"Notable progress has been made in the last more than nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the Indian regional languages besides the official language Hindi," the minister said.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects, he said.

Singh said there had been persistent demands from different states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi.

"The government appointed an expert committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things (review of scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the Commission). Though the policy was initiated with the Official Language Rules, 1976, significant progress has been made only in the last five-six years," he added.

Singh said the Staff Selection Commission recently unveiled the format for candidates to write their examination in 15 languages, and plans are afoot to allow written tests in all 22 scheduled languages.

"The JEE, NEET and UGC exams are also being conducted in 12 of our languages," he said.

In UPSC, there is still a dearth of higher studies subject books but efforts are on in coordination with the Education Ministry to promote specialised books in Indian languages, the minister said.

The first MBBS course in Hindi in the country was launched in October last year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. And now Uttarakhand has become the second state to launch an MBBS programme in Hindi, he said.

Calling for adoption of common terminology from English and other languages, Singh said Madhya Pradesh could take the lead in introducing medical education in Hindi by adopting words such as "nucleus" and "amoeba" verbatim rather than wasting time and resources in trying to cook up a translation, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

He said Prime Minister Modi has taken a very historic decision in the new National Education Policy (NEP) by giving importance to the mother tongue of students in primary, technical and medical education.

"PM Modi has given a call to provide medical and engineering education in regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali. Medical education has commenced in Hindi and soon engineering studies will also begin in Hindi and translation of engineering books has commenced in eight languages across the country, and soon students across the nation will be able to pursue technical and medical education in their mother tongue," Singh said.

Calling for more frequent meetings of Hindi review committees in the government departments, the minister said "as we promote Hindi, other Indian languages too would gain and prosper".

"Real impact would be felt as the mindset changes, resulting in social change," he added.

On the occasion, Singh distributed awards and certificates of appreciation.

He also released a book on freedom fighter "Veer Savarkar" (Vinayak Damodar Savarkar) by Dr KC Ajay Kumar, a member of the Hindi Consultative Committee and official publications of the Ministry, the statement said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

2
Haryana

Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

4
Punjab

Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

5
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

6
Nation

Supreme Court stays demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP’s Mathura for 10 days

7
Diaspora

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

8
Himachal

60 dead in 3 days, more heavy rain alert for Himachal till August 19; 10 bodies still buried under collapsed Shimla temple

9
Trending

Kareena Kapoor shares 'gorgeous pool-side' picture of Saif Ali Khan that hubby chose for her to post on birthday

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Don't Miss

View All
Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Top News

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71, 13 still missing; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...


Cities

View All

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Haryana: Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma gets threat call, 2 arrested

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

Gurugram: Security guard kills neighbour over stealing his wife's saree

'I miss Manish Sisodia', says Delhi CM Kejriwal as he turns 55

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district