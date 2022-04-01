Top court directs Sharad Yadav to vacate bungalow by May 31

New Delhi, March 31
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted former Union Minister Sharad Yadav time till May 31 to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him as a Member of Parliament on humanitarian ground.
The top court asked Yadav to furnish an undertaking within a week to the effect that he will vacate the bungalow by then. In the event of failure to submit the undertaking within a week, Yadav will have to vacate the premises immediately in compliance of an order of the Delhi High Court. —
