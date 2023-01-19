UNGA president set to visit India, China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi will visit India later this month and meet senior officials, said spokesperson for the General Assembly president Paulina Kubiak.

Korosi had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last month in New York. The two, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, had unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the lawns of the UN headquarters.

Korosi is expected to visit the country on January 29 and will meet senior government officials, apart from addressing the Indian Council of World Affairs, a foreign policy think tank, she said at a briefing here on Tuesday. During his trip, Korosi will also meet scientists and visit a water conservation project. He will then travel to China, where he will visit the International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals, whose avowed aim is to facilitate the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In remarks on Tuesday, Korosi had called on member states to use the “disappointing lessons we have learned” to inspire negotiations on the Security Council Reform.