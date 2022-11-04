 Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate? : The Tribune India

The former TV personality belongs to a well-to-do farmers' family of Saurashtra

Isudan Gadhvi with his mother.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

Isudan Gadhvi -- the national joint general secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party -- has been named the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat.

The AAP had on Thursday said that they would announce their chief ministerial candidate on Friday soon after the Gujarat Assembly election poll dates were announced.

Gadhvi entered politics in June 2021. Before joining the AAP, he was a TV journalist.

Kejriwal said more than 73 per cent of people had voted for Gadhvi.

During his journalism days, he worked on the Doordarshan show 'Yojana' and went on to be the man who exposed a Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada talukas of Gujarat on his news show.

In 2015, when he joined VTV Gujarati, his show ‘Mahamanthan’ would run from 8pm-9 pm and was popular.

Gadhvi quit his job at the peak of his journalistic career. It was then that Gopal Italia — the other candidate running for the CM’s post — convinced Gadhvi to join the AAP.

"I only want God to give me strength to alleviate hardships of people," he said, promising to work for their welfare.

Politics is not my "shauk", it is my "majboori" that I have come into politics, he said, adding that as a TV journalist he tried to raise the voice of people. "However, if you want to clean something, you have to be a part of it," he signs off.

