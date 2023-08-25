World wrestling body suspends WFI for not holding poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for failing to hold its election in a time-bound manner. The suspension will not affect Indian wrestlers’ participation at two upcoming world championships that are to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16 and at the Asian Games, beginning from September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

In its last communication in May, the UWW, the governing body for wrestling, had given time till July 15 to hold the election for the next executive body. However, despite two notifications by the ad hoc body, the elections are yet to take place due to stay orders issued by the Gauhati High Court and the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

In fact, the Punjab & Haryana High Court ordered the stay on August 11, a day before the elections were to be held.

On Thursday, the UWW, in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), suspended the Indian body. As a consequence, Indian grapplers will now participate as ‘neutral athletes’ in all UWW tournaments, meaning if they win, the national anthem would not be played during the medal ceremony. At the Asian Games, the wrestlers will compete under the national flag as the IOA is still affiliated to the IOC. “We have received the communication about the WFI’s suspension,” an IOA source confirmed. “We will respond to their concerns soon,” he added. Earlier, the UWW had issued a warning while condemning police action against protesting wrestlers.