 Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

JKLF chief Yasin Malik at the Supreme Court in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The Supreme Court (SC) was on Friday shocked to see Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik appearing before it as there was no order passed by it seeking his appearance in person.

The Delhi Prisons Department said there was “prima facie lapse” on the part of some officials. The DG (Prisons) has ordered an inquiry into the security lapse.

A special court in Jammu had in September last year sought Malik’s appearance for cross-examination of witnesses in connection with the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed. The Supreme Court had in April stayed the orders requiring his physical presence. He is also accused of killing four IAF personnel in 1990. Acting on the CBI’s appeal on April 24 against the Jammu court order, the top court had issued notices following which Malik, serving life term in Tihar Jail following his conviction in a terror-funding case, wrote to the court registrar on May 26 seeking permission to appear in person to plead his case. An assistant registrar took up his request on July 18 and said the top court would pass necessary orders, a decision the jail authorities apparently misconstrued that Malik had to be presented to argue his case.

As a Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta expressed surprise over Malik’s physical appearance, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was no such order passed by the top court. Justice Datta chose to recuse from hearing.

Later, the Solicitor General wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighting the “serious security lapse”. “A person with terrorist and secessionist background like Yasin Malik, who is not only a convict in a terror-funding case but has known connections with terror organisations in Pakistan, could have escaped, could have been forcibly taken away or killed,” Mehta wrote.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court #Yasin Malik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Government attributes it to low intake during Covid


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani telecast for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi MLAs hold dharna at Harike headworks

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit

City powerlifter bags gold, bronze medals