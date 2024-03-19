Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 18

An awareness rally on ‘Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child’ was organised by NSS volunteers. NSS coordinator Prof Mamta Sharma said the purpose of the rally was to make people aware about the declining sex ratio in Punjab and educate them to save their daughters.

During the camp, a cleanliness drive was also carried out near the NSS and Youth Welfare Department. Subsequently, the volunteers went to hostels to raise awareness and educate students about the importance of respecting food and refraining from wastage. The students were informed that many children across the country go to bed hungry every night as they do not have access to food.

In the programme, approximately 54 volunteers participated, including NSS Programme Officers Dr Lakhveer Singh, Dr Sandeep Singh, Dr Simranjeet Singh Sidhu, and Dr Abhinav Bhandari.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.