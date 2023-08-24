Blood donation camp held

Tribune News Service

Patiala: As many as 102 donors volunteered to donate blood during a camp organised by the NSS unit of Mata Gujri College, along with Government Rajindra Hospital. Director-Principal Kashmir Singh said the camp was organised in the memory of Amritpal Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, who had passed away last year. TNS

Fire at office of insurance firm

Patiala: A major fire incident was averted at a commercial establishment at Leela Bhawan market in the city on Wednesday. Officials of the Fire Department said after getting information about the fire at 12.40 pm, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which doused the flames by 2 pm. Fire officials said the office belonged to an insurance company. Fire sub-officer Rajinder Singh said, “Printers, chairs and tables at the office were charred. The fire was controlled within a couple of hours and no one was hurt.”

#Amritpal Singh #Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala #Kashmir