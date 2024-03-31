Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, March 30

A day after the police booked the baker following the death of a 10-year-old girl, who passed away after eating a birthday cake, Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur has ordered a probe into the matter.

The health official said, “The girl’s family visited me on Thursday. I told them to lodge a formal complaint with the police and with the Health Department. Food teams were instructed to visit the house and collect samples of the cake.”

The postmortem of the girl child, Manvi, was conducted and the viscera was sent to a lab. The report was awaited, said the Civil Surgeon.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced where Manvi can be seen celebrating her birthday with her family. She could be seen cutting the cake and eating it along with other members of

the family.

Harbans Lal, the maternal grandfather of the girl, flayed the Civil Surgeon. He said the family had visited the department with the cake and urged its officials to conduct laboratory tests and take necessary action against the baker. However, they did nothing following which the family approached the police and got the case registered, alleged Lal.

The victim’s mother, Kajal, stated that on March 24, they had celebrated their daughter’s birthday and ordered a cake online. As per the family, Manvi, a class V student, was good at studies.

The family has also submitted a bill and claimed that they had ordered it through an online food delivery service application. Lal added that five members of the family had eaten the cake. He claimed while the elders felt uncomfortable and suffered from nausea as they had small quantities, Manvi and her younger sister fell ill. While Manvi died her youngster sister survived. He added that the cake and viscera samples had been sent by the police to a laboratory in Kharar.

According to the investigating officer, Pavitar Singh, the case has been registered against a Kahna Bakery shop located on Peeli Sadak Road in Adalat Bazar under Sections 273 and 304-A of the IPC on the statement of the victim’s mother. The postmortem of the victim was conducted, and further action would be taken after receiving the viscera report, the police said.

