3 held in Patiala cake death case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 31

The city police today arrested three persons and launched a manhunt to nab the main accused behind the incident where a 10-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning on March 25 after eating her birthday cake.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Green View Colony, along with Ranjeet, Pawan Mishra, and Vijay Kumar, who were booked today. Three bakery workers have been apprehended by the police. However, Gurmeet Singh, the owner of Kanha Bakery, remains at large and is yet to be arrested.

The incident took place on March 24, when the family of victim Manvi (10) celebrated their daughter’s birthday and ordered a cake online.

Harbans Lal, the maternal grandfather of the victim, added that five members of the family had eaten the cake. He claimed that while the elders felt uncomfortable and suffered from nausea as they had small quantities, Manvi and her younger sister fell ill. While Manvi died, her younger sister survived. He added that the cake and viscera samples had been sent by the police to a laboratory in Kharar.

A case has been registered against Kahna Bakery shop located on Peeli Sadak Road in Adalat Bazar under Sections 273 and 304-A of the IPC on the statement of the victim’s mother, and three persons have been arrested so far.

