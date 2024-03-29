Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 28

The district police claimed to have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly murdering his brother over a property dispute at Bugga Kalan village within four hours. The police said they have recovered a .32 bore revolver and a double-barrelled .12-bore gun, along with six live cartridges and four spent .32-bore cartridges. They have also recovered the car that the suspect used to flee after shooting his brother.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Ravjot Grewal said yesterday that after a man shot his younger brother dead and fled, the police formed a team led by SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav and DSP Amloh to nab him. SSP Grewal added that the team arrested the suspect, Kuldeep Singh, and his wife, Jasbir Kaur of Khanna.

In her statement to the police, Narinder Kaur, the wife of the deceased, Harbhajan Singh, said they have land in Bugga Kalan village, which has been a cause of dispute between the two brothers for a long time. She said they received information that Kuldeep Singh was measuring the disputed land in a bid to occupy it. She said she, her husband, nephew Harkirat Singh, and brother-in-law Dalwara Singh reached the spot and tried to stop Kuldeep.

Narinder said Kuldeep tried to attack Harkirat with a knife, adding that Jasbir Kaur gave Kuldeep a revolver, telling him to ‘end the daily dispute’. She said that Kuldeep fired at his brother, adding that Harbhajan was rushed to the Amloh Civil Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The SSP said the weapons were licensed to Kuldeep wife Jasbir Kaur.

The SSP added that even with the model code of conduct being in place due to the forthcoming General Election, Jasbir Kaur had not submitted the weapons with the authorities. She said the Ludhiana DC has been apprised of the matter.

