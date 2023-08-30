Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Our Correspondent

Patiala: AS many as 75 persons, including the staff of the local Patiala eye hospital and lasik laser centre at Leela Bhawan, pledged to donate their eyes during a national eye donation fortnight here. Dr Sukhdip Singh Boparai distributed free eye-donation T-shirts among the participants. A consultant from the hospital, Dr RN Gothwal, said one in every five blind persons in the world was from India. People should ignore the myths and come forward for the noble cause of donating eyes so that the backlog of corneal blind patients could be cleared, he added. TNS

Book on Dera Baba Jassa Singh

Patiala: A book on history of Dera Baba Jassa Singh has been translated and published by Dr Jaswant Singh Puri. The 115-page book, ‘History of Dera Baba Jassa Singh’, has been published by the dera, sprawling on 117 bighas. The book explores the spirituality of enlightened saints that lived in the dera in its early days. The book was authored in Punjabi by Prof Jasbir Singh, general secretary, Dera Baba Jassa Singh. TNS

MP gives Rs 5L for statue repair

Fatehgarh Sahib: MP Amar Singh, accompanied by former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, on Tuesday visited the statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, which was damaged during the recent floods, and released an amount of Rs 5 lakh for its repair and maintenance. OC

Awareness on eye donation

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Health Department organised an awareness camp during the National Eye Donation Fortnight. SMO Surinder Singh said the fortnight was observed from August 25 to September 8 every year to create awareness on eye donation, corneal blindness and corneal transplant.