Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 10

Members of the Punjab Government Pensioners’ Association today discussed the problems being faced by them and lashed out at the Central and state governments for ignoring their demands.

During a meeting held here today under the chairmanship of district president Harjit Singh, they cautioned people from the false promises being made by the political parties.

Harjit Singh said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the political parties had again started misleading people by making false promises just to get their votes to grab the power. He cautioned people to not fall in their trap.

He said employees were not getting salaries while retirees had to wait for pension, but MLAs and MPs get full pension on time. He asked all pensioners to cast their votes wisely.

Association members submitted a memorandum to Kamil Amar Singh, son of MP Dr Amar Singh.

Dharmapal Azad, Charan Singh, Darbara Singh, Ram Murthy, Pritam Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Tarsem Singh, Ramraj, Surjit Singh and Ajaib Singh were present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib