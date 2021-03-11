Punjabi University guest faculty teachers reach consensus, end protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

The protest being held by lecture-based guest faculty teachers of Punjabi University came to an end with the authorities agreeing to give them salaries during non-teaching days of the year. The protest continued for 54 days before culminating in the late evening on Sunday.

The guest faculty members of the university had started protesting over their demand for salaries during non-working days. The university had declared protests organised by groups other than the PUTA and the Non-teaching Employees’ Organisation as illegal.

Later, lecture-based guest faculty teachers started holding protest marches on the university campus. Unions of teachers, students and farmers lent support to protesters, who also met MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli among other leaders.

The guest faculty teachers today said, “Our protest came to an end on in the late evening on Sunday after we reached a consensus with the university authorities. They have agreed to give us salary upto Rs 35,000 per month during teaching days and Rs 25,000 for non-teaching days. Also, the lecture rate, which is Rs 525, will be revised to Rs 625 per lecture.”

“The university authorities have also agreed to sanction maternity leave to women guest faculty teachers. Besides, the office of director, colleges, will issue us certificate of experience,” the guest faculty teachers added.

