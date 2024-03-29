RGNUL gets new VC

Patiala, March 28
Prof Jai Shankar Singh today joined as vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab. He was the dean of department of law, University of Allahabad.
Singh, an expert of International Law and Constitutional Law, comes with over two decades of experience. After joining the office, he interacted with staff and faculty members.
He stressed on the importance of interdisciplinary research and a balanced academic approach with a focus on quality.
