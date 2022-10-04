Segregate wet & dry waste: Patiala DC to locals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

A day after Patiala’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 grabbed eyeballs, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Patiala said steps should be initiated to ensure cleanliness, source segregation and other measures.

The DC said Nagar Panchayats and councils in Patiala have made progress in rankings in the Swachh Survekshan. She said Nagar Panchayats Ghagga has bagged an award in best practices, and is also placed on 12th rank in the state. Ghanaur and Rajpura both have grabbed the third place in the state, Samana is on 5th, Sanour 14th and Patran 5th in the state.

She said people should segregate wet and dry waste, regularly clean residential colonies, drains, markets and ensure clean roads and streets, public toilets, and that there are no open garbage heaps. She said the offices should begin activities for the next Swachh Survekshan ranking of 2023.