Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 7

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law organised a national seminar on “Understanding the Labour Codes 2020: Issues and Perspectives” in collaboration with the Labour Department, Haryana.

It was aimed at equipping the participants with the key features of various labour codes, providing an understanding of the need for labour law codification, and dispensing knowledge about human rights as well as the constitutional framework of various labour codes.

The ceremony commenced with the welcome address by Prof Anand Pawar, Officiating Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL. He stressed the importance of the labour codes in providing occupational safety to the workers, timely payment of wages, and protecting the rights of the workers for insurance, gratuity and pension, among others.

Mani Ram Sharma, IAS, and Labour Commissioner-cum-Chief Inspector of Factory, Labour Department, Haryana, was also present. He emphasised the benefits of labour codes in providing social security to workers in the organised and unorganised sectors. He also provided his input on the effective implementation of the labour codes.

Dr Rachna Sharma, faculty coordinator, delivered a vote of thanks. With over 70 registrations, the seminar witnessed submissions and presentations on diverse topics. During the seminar, more than sixty papers were presented by participants from all over the nation in eight technical sessions.

Faculty members Dr Geetika Walia, Shruti Goyal, and Rachna Sharma, along with the members of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Labour Welfare, RGNUL, were also present.

