Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 13

Residents of the Model Town area in Mandi Gobindgarh today held a protest against the Municipal Council after sewer water entered their houses due to the choked drainage system. They alleged in spite of repeated requests to the council, nothing was done on ground ahead of the rains.

They claimed the sewerage system had not been cleaned for a long time resulting in non-drainage of waste as well as rainwater, which led to flooding of their houses. Besides, newly constructed roads had been damaged due to flooding, they claimed.

A protester said despite the fact that the local civic body was one of the richest in the state, they had been facing issues like potholed roads and choked sewer lines.

The main road of the town connecting Mandi Gobindgarh with Amloh-Nabha-Sangrur is a shambles and dotted with huge potholes as no repair work has been done for years. As a result, accidents have become a routine on this stretch which has become infamous as “killer” road.

The condition of the road further worsened as the sewerage system was laid by digging it. Prior to the elections, the local AAP MLA had promised to reconstruct the road on a priority, but nothing had been done so far, locals claimed.

