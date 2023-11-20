Rs 1.67-cr fine imposed in 7,405 cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

The farm-fire cases have witnessed a drastic fall in the last two days, said Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla here today. On Sunday and Saturday, the state recorded 740 and 637 cases, respectively.

The DGP Punjab has been holding daily meetings with all senior officers, range officers, CPs/SSPs and SHOs to review the cases of stubble burning in the state and has also issued show-cause notices to SSPs of those districts which have witnessed a high number of stubble-burning cases.

As many as 1,072 flying squads comprising police and civil officials have been keeping vigil on stubble burning.

The police have registered 932 first information reports (FIRs), while penalties totalling Rs 1.67 crore were imposed in 7,405 cases, he said, while adding that red entries have also been made in revenue records of 340 farmers during this period.