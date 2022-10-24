Rs 1 lakh to Punjab panchayats for not burning stubble

Chandigarh, October 23

To discourage stubble-burning in his Assembly segment, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday announced that he will give Rs 1 lakh to every village panchayat where farmers shun the practice.

Sandhwan said the burning of paddy stubble had a harmful impact on the environment along with the loss of fertility of the land.

He said according to the principles of Gurbani, the people of Punjab love nature the most. “As the people get aware about the harmful effects of stubble-burning, they are abandoning this trend,” he said, adding that the day was not far when the people of the state would completely abandon the practice.

Sandhwan had last week honoured people who did not burn paddy stubble.

It was a unique initiative of its kind. In this ceremony, 18 farmers from Faridkot district, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, one from Ropar, 10 from Gurdaspur and seven from Ludhiana and Barnala were honoured. — TNS

