14-year-old gives birth, had eloped with boy earlier

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 17

A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a boy at the Civil Hospital here yesterday. A team headed by Harbhajan Singh Mehmi, District Child Welfare Officer, visited the hospital and recorded the statement of girl’s mother.

Addressing the media, Mehmi said yesterday evening his office got a tip-off that a minor girl had given birth to a boy at the Civil Hospital. Mehmi said he, along with members of the child welfare committee, visited the hospital to record girl’s statement, but doctors did not allow them to meet her. Doctors said she was not in a position to give statement.

Mehmi said the team talked to girl’s mother and recorded her statement. The girl’s mother said her daughter had eloped with a boy but she got pregnant and came back to her parents’ house and they took her to the hospital, where she delivered a premature baby. Mehmi said action would be taken against the boy as under the POCSO Act.