Rs 16 cr for Amritsar city beautification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The government has decided to spend Rs 16 crore on development works for the beautification of Amritsar city. Local Government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said Rs 15 crore will be spent for re-conditioning and development of GT Road from India Gate to the railway station. TNS

District-level committees

Chandigarh: With a view to implement directions issued by the Punjab Water Regulation & Development Authority, the government has constituted the District Implementation Committees on Water Resources Department. These committees are headed by DCs and the Water Resources XEN is the Member Secretary. TNS

42 kids’ adoption facilitated

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the provisions made under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, must be followed while adopting a child. In the current year, her department has facilitated the adoption of 37 children in the country and 5 children outside the country. TNS

Tributes paid to martyrs

Chandigarh: Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, MLAs Kulwant Pandori and Labh Singh Ugoke on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs of Vadda Ghallughara at Kutba village. Sandhwan said the Kutba-Bahmaniya was a historical village where Sikh Army fought against Ahmed Shah Abdali. TNS

Cong leaders join AAP

Fazilka: Congress’ Natalia Mukhija, senior vice-president, Municipal Council, Jalalabad, and another councillor Rachhpal Singh alias Dholla Rajput quit the Congress and joined AAP in the presence of AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj on Wednesday. OC

Four drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: The police seized 500-gm opium from Sajan Kumar of Chanankhera village, 30-gm heroin from Gurpreet Singh and Surinder Singh of Jawalsinghwala and 40-kg poppy husk from Parminder Singh of Barnala’s Badbar village. All of them were held under the NDPS Act. OC

Mall building sealed

Abohar: Taking action under the state government’s drive against violation of building laws, Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday sealed the building of a shopping mall that was owned by SAD district trade wing chief Mohinder Bathla near the north circular road. OC

Few takers for ADIP Scheme

Abohar: Lacking adequate publicity, very few eligible persons (Divyangjan) turned up at the camps organised across Fazilka district in the past three days. The last camp was organised on Wednesday at the Civil Hospital here under the ADIP scheme for the disabled. OC

SCERT releases Rs 96 lakh

Faridkot: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) today released Rs 96.47 lakh to help over four lakh Class XI and XII students to crack English exam. A total of 4, 01,979 students would get Rs 24 each to take printouts of English practice worksheets (30 pages) to prepare for the exams.