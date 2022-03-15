1st woman Speaker likely in Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh, March 14
The AAP is likely to create history by appointing a woman as the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha. The names of Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur are doing the rounds for this appointment. The party is unlikely to fill all vacancies in the Cabinet immediately. The issue was reportedly discussed at a meeting between CM-elect Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today.
There was also deliberation on inclusion of one of the “giant slayers” in the Cabinet. The names of Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, Jeevanjot Kaur and Ajitpal Singh Kohli were discussed. Sources say a training programme for the first-time MLAs is also being planned. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...