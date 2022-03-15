1st woman Speaker likely in Punjab Assembly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The AAP is likely to create history by appointing a woman as the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha. The names of Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur are doing the rounds for this appointment. The party is unlikely to fill all vacancies in the Cabinet immediately. The issue was reportedly discussed at a meeting between CM-elect Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today.

There was also deliberation on inclusion of one of the “giant slayers” in the Cabinet. The names of Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, Jeevanjot Kaur and Ajitpal Singh Kohli were discussed. Sources say a training programme for the first-time MLAs is also being planned. —