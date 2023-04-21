2 held for theft

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 20

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a theft at Takhtgarh village near Nurpur Bedi. They had reportedly stolen jewellery from a house in the village last month.

Nurpur Bedi SHO Gurpreet Singh said the accused had been identified as Deep Kumar, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, and Sunny Kumar, alias Sanjay, of Balachaur. Deep and Paramjit had been arrested. He said the police seized 100-gm gold and 1.28-kg silver from accused. The accused worked as masseurs during tourist season in Manali.

The SHO said the complainant, Jatinder Kumar, along with his family members, had gone to Haridwar on March 27 when his house was burgled. Three masked men were seen in CCTV footages. Jatinder stated that gold and silver jewellery and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash was stolen from his house. A case was registered at the Nurpur Bedi police station.