Fatehgarh Sahib: 201 liquor boxes on way to Haryana, Rajasthan seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 29

The CIA staff of the police have seized a mini-truck carrying 201 liquor cartons, which were to be supplied in Haryana and Rajasthan. The police have arrested the driver, Rajesh Kumar of Sonepat, and nominated two others — Amit Bansal of Rajasthan and Amarjot Singh, circle in-charge of wine shops, a resident of Ludhiana — in the FIR.

Truck with 407 cases impounded near Dhuri Excise Department officials, along with police personnel, impounded a truck loaded with illicit liquor near Dhuri town in Sangrur

The DC said 407 cases of illicit liquor have been confiscated. Investigation is on to ascertain the source and the destination

ASI Baljit Singh said a police party patrolling the GT Road, Sirhind, got a tip-off regarding smugglers carrying a large quantity of liquor in a mini-truck, reportedly travelling from Ludhiana to Haryana and Rajasthan. He said a naka was laid and the vehicle intercepted.

He said during a search, 201 boxes of English liquor were found and the smugglers had removed the track-and-trace hologram stickers pasted on the lids of the bottles so that no one could find out the real owner of the liquor and from where it was being carried.

The ASI said the police took the driver into custody and during preliminary interrogation, he revealed the names of two others.

He said officials of the Excise Department were informed immediately and raids were being conducted to nab the other suspects.

