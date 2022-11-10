Rs 23 cr released to boost school infra in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

To provide better basic amenities in schools, the government has released a grant of Rs 23 crore. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said over Rs 12 crore would be spent on the construction of state-of-the-art additional classrooms, libraries, art and craft rooms and toilets, while an additional grant of over Rs 10 crore had also been released to continue the ongoing works.

“The government is giving top priority to the education sector and grants are being issued regularly for upgrading the infrastructure in the schools,” the minister said.

#harjot singh bains