287 polling booths declared vulnerable in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 18

Out of 1,765 polling booths in Sangrur parliamentary constituency, 287 have been declared vulnerable by Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal today.

Jorwal said in the 2019 poll, 72.44 percent votes had been polled and now they would target 80 per cent polling.

He said there were 15,48,037 registered voters in the constituency, including 8,19,994 men voters and 7,27,997 women voters. He said the number of first-time voters was 31,641. Jorwal said violation of poll code would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said micro observers would be deployed at polling stations. Media certification and monitoring committee had already started its work to keep tabs on advertisements, paid and fake news items, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur