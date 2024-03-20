3 die after having spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur

Chandigarh, March 20
Three men died on Wednesday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said.
One of the accused has been arrested while efforts are on to nab another, they added.
The police received information on Wednesday that three men, residents of Gurjan village in Sangrur's Dirba area, died after consuming spurious liquor, an officer said.
A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act and a probe was launched, the police officer said.
The district administration formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter, the police said.
The committee comprises a sub-divisional magistrate, deputy superintendent of police, a station house officer, a senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer, they said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the men had allegedly bought the liquor from a duo -- Sukhwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, the police officer said.
Sukhwinder has been rounded up while efforts are on to nab Manpreet, the officer added.
