3 more die due to spurious liquor at Gujran village in Punjab’s Sangrur; toll rises to 8

PTI

Chandigarh, March 21

With three more persons succumbing, the death toll in the suspected case of poisoning due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab’s Sangrur has risen to eight, officials said on Thursday.

They said four persons are currently admitted at the Sangrur Civil Hospital and five others at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Sangrur Civil Surgeon Kirpal Singh confirmed that a total of eight deaths have been recorded so far in the incident.

Police had said on Wednesday that five men had died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Gujran village in Sangrur’s Dirba.

Police have already arrested three persons in connection with the incident, they said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act and a probe is under way. The district administration has also formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee comprises Dirba sub-divisional magistrate, two officers of Dirba police (deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer), a senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer.

The committee has been asked to submit a report on the matter in 72 hours, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal had said on Wednesday.

A survey was also conducted in Gujran village to find out if anyone else reported symptoms of deterioration in health.

Meanwhile, former MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday visited the Civil Hospital in Sangrur and inquired about the health of patients. He demanded the resignation of Dirba MLA and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Besides, he also sought strict action against those involved in selling spurious liquor.

