4,712 cases settled in Lok Adalat held at Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, March 9
As many as 4,712 cases, including 3,064 revenue disputes were resolved through arbitration and mutual consent during a National Lok Adalat that was held under supervision of District Session Judge cum Chairperson Punjab Legal Services Authority Sangrur Rajinder Singh Rai and Secretary DLSA Prabhjot Singh Kaleka at Judicial Complex here on Saturday.
Awards worth Rs 39,05,58,944 were passed by three benches of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Roopa Dhaliwal, Civil Judge (Junior Division ) Harshbir Singh Sandhu and Civil Judge (Junior Division) Jinder Singh in connection with 1,648 cases. Senior functionaries of district administration supervised by DC Pallavi settled as many as 3,064 revenue cases with mutual consent.
Claiming that cases settled in Lok Adalat is deemed to be final in eyes of law, Additional Civil Judge (SD) Roopa Dhaliwal said the settled cases included matrimonial issues, land acquire cases, service matters , revenue cases and other civil cases except those related with criminal compoundable offence, bank recovery cases, labour dispute cases and water and power bills.
Dhaliwal called upon litigants to settle their long pending cases in Lok Adalat and save time and money of all stakeholders.
