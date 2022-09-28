4 booked for illegal mining in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, September 27
Four persons have been booked in two cases related to illegal mining at the Mamdot police station.
In the first case, the police booked one Baldev Singh after a complaint was lodged by mining officials. Baldev was arrested while he was driving a tractor-trailer filled with illegal sand. The police have booked him under the Mining and Minerals Act. The accused was later released on bail.
In the other case, three persons identified as Anoop Singh, Gurmit and Punnu Ram were booked under the Mining and Minerals Act.
Anoop was reportedly indulging in illegal mining in his fields at Bhamba Haji village. A raid was conducted during the which Gurmit and Punnu were arrested while Anoop managed to flee from the spot. The police seized three tractor-trailers of sand besides one JCB machine from the fields.
