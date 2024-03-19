40-year-old dies by suicide in jail

Abohar, March 18
In the district jail of Sriganganagar, 40km from here, a prisoner committed suicide on Sunday by hitting himself with a sharp object.
Jail Superintendent Dr Abhishek Sharma said that the inmate Joginder (40) had gone to the toilet. After some time, he was found in a pool of blood in the toilet with his hands and neck injured. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.
According to the information, the vein of one of Joginder’s hands was cut. There was an injury on the neck also. Initially, it is being said that he injured himself with a blade which proved fatal. In this regard, an FIR has been registered in the police station on the basis of the report given by Sub-Inspector Charan Singh. Police said that a judicial investigation into the incident has started.
Joginder was a resident of Netewala village. In the month of February, the police had caught him along with Mela Singh of the same village in case of possessing 1,600 intoxicating pills. A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act.
When presented in the local court on February 29, both suspects were sent to the district jail under judicial custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...