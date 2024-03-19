40-year-old dies by suicide in jail

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 18

In the district jail of Sriganganagar, 40km from here, a prisoner committed suicide on Sunday by hitting himself with a sharp object.

Jail Superintendent Dr Abhishek Sharma said that the inmate Joginder (40) had gone to the toilet. After some time, he was found in a pool of blood in the toilet with his hands and neck injured. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to the information, the vein of one of Joginder’s hands was cut. There was an injury on the neck also. Initially, it is being said that he injured himself with a blade which proved fatal. In this regard, an FIR has been registered in the police station on the basis of the report given by Sub-Inspector Charan Singh. Police said that a judicial investigation into the incident has started.

Joginder was a resident of Netewala village. In the month of February, the police had caught him along with Mela Singh of the same village in case of possessing 1,600 intoxicating pills. A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act.

When presented in the local court on February 29, both suspects were sent to the district jail under judicial custody.

