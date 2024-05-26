400 litre ‘lahan’ seized

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 25

Dhuri and Longowal police in Sangrur recovered 400 litres of ‘lahan’ (raw liquor) from two different places while Lehra police recovered 80 bottles of desi liquor and Khanauri police seized 30 bottles of illicit liquor.

As per information, 200 litres of lahan was recovered in a plastic drum by an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Bhalwan police post of Sadar police station, Dhuri, from the bushes near Bhullarherri village. Likewise, an ASI of Longowal police station recovered 200 litres of lahan in a plastic drum near Bahadurpur village. In both the cases, the police have registered cases against unknown persons under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act.

Acting on a tip-off, Lehra police raided the house of one Gurdas Singh, resident of Khokhar Kalan village, and allegedly recovered 80 bottles of desi liquor from his possession. Gurdas was arrested by the police and a case was also registered against him under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act. Khanauri police also recovered 30 bottles of illicit liquor from a man, who managed to flee from the spot after leaving behind a plastic container, filled with illicit liquor.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur