60-year-old run over by train

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 27

A 60-yr-old man was run over by a train near Khuikhera village today on Abohar-Fazilka section.

The deceased was identified as Khazan Singh Bhadoo. An employee at the railway level crossing saw the charred body and informed Government Railway Police through the local station master. Government Railway Poilice Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh said that the body had been brought to the government hospital for a autopsy.

