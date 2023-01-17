7 more held for attack on doctor

Bathinda, January 16
The police today arrested seven more persons in a case related to firing on a doctor at Talwandi Sabo on Saturday night.
The suspects have been identified as Pardeep Singh (38), Davinder Singh, alias Happy Brar (25), Paramvir Singh, alias Param (22), Sukhpreet Singh (24), Gurbhej Singh, alias Manna (22) of Talwandi Sabo, Balwinder Singh Babu (33) of Mansa and Binu Singh (24) of Talwandi Sabo.
Addressing a press conference, IGP, Bathinda Range, SPS Parmar said police teams were on a hunt for the suspects at Gursar village on Sunday. The accused fired on a police party. In retaliation, accused Binu got injured, while Davinder Singh escaped from the spot, but was nabbed later. He said SHO Gurdeep Singh, along with his team, arrested Pardeep Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Manna, Param, Babu and seized an SUV, two pistols and some rounds.
